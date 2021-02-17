JANICE FAY FETTY, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord from her home in Proctorville on Saturday, February 13, 2021, while surrounded by her family. She was born April 17, 1943, daughter of Ira J. and Bertha May Mead. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Naomi Ruth Baylous.
She retired from the Corps of Engineers as a Senior Realty Specialist, after 35 years of civilian service to the Government of the United States with the United States Air Force and the United States Army Corps of Engineers. She was instrumental in developing the federal regulations governing relocation assistance. She also taught hundreds of government employees how to interpret and administer these regulations, for which she received national recognition. Among her numerous professional awards, she received the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service recognizing her outstanding service and was held in high esteem as an expert in her field.
She was a faithful Christian, church and choir member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville. She enjoyed singing in church and continued to come to practice even when she could no longer sing and would set up songs for projection. She shared her time, talent and faith in various groups including the Willing Workers, Lawrence County Homemakers, Quilts of Valor and the Turban Project. Her daily witness and scripture shared with her Facebook family and friends will be dearly missed.
Janice is survived by her husband, John Fetty; her daughter, Kathy Morgan; sister, Frances “May” Miller of Cleveland, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Suiter, Rebecca Suiter, Meagan Suiter; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many close family friends she called her bonus family that she treated as her own.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.