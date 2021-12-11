Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, JANICE “KATHY” JOHNSON, age 59, passed away on December 7, 2021, in Huntington. She was the proud mother of three children, and acted as a surrogate mother to countless others. All of her children were proud to call her mom. Kathy is survived by her son, Shane Christian (Crysta) of Steubenville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Tessa, Keely, Kiara, Jennah, Karson, Kaden, Kirsi and Ava; her brother, David Johnson (Bonnie) of Orlando, Fla.; her sisters, Melinda Lett and Sandra Lett of Huntington, W.Va.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her cherished dog, Skip. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Tonya Smith and Sheila Perkins; and her parents, David Johnson and Hazel Lett. At Kathy’s request, no service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you