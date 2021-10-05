JANICE KAY CLARK LOCKARD, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was a 1958 graduate of Chesapeake High School and a 25-year employee of Big Bear/Penn Traffic. Janice was a member of Union U.B. Church of Proctorville, Ohio. Janice was born June 20, 1940, to the late Stanley D. Clark and Carrie I. Webb Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley C. “Kip” Clark of Proctorville, Ohio, and Mack Clark of Brunswick, Ohio; one sister, Catherine Clark Whitley of Proctorville, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Diana G. Clark. Janice is survived by her husband of 45 years, Paul E. Lockard; four children, Paula Thornton (Paul) Murphy of Chesapeake, Ohio, Peggy Thornton (Mark) Baker of Lancaster, Ohio, Kimberly Lockard (Wayne) Burns of Dahlonega, Ga., and Paul “Scott” (Sybil) Lockard of Chesapeake, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Lauren “Nicki” Cain (Derek) Keith, Joseph (Rachel) Murphy, Jerrod Dillon, Evan Baker, Erin Burns (Isaias) Nunez, Taylor (Kendall) Burns, Sarah Lockard and Christie Lockard Fitzpatrick; eight great-grandchildren, Lila, Brooklyn, Jake, Brody, Paige, Kailee, Sidney and Hensley; two brothers, Bob Clark and Dale (Sue) Clark of Proctorville, Ohio; and two sisters, Gail Clark (Frank) Maynard of Proctorville, Ohio, and Mary Clark Booth of Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

