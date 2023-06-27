Janice R. Childers

JANICE R. "JAN" CHILDERS, 83, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died at 11:35 a.m. June 24, 2023, at Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1940, in Parnell, Iowa, to the late Clarence and Leona Ollinger. On July 26, 1971, she married Terry E. Childers, who survives. Also surviving are their children: Melinda (Dennis) Doane of Columbus, Ohio, Andrea (Billy) Elliott, Chillicothe, Jana (Curtis) Cutler and Paige (Fred) Landig, both of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren: Adam (Jhama) Long, Liza (Blake) White, Nicholas, Ryan and Carson Cutler, Emily Doane, Matthew (Rachel) Landig, and Rebecca Landig; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Cheyenne Long, Cassidy Elliott and Nolan White; brothers Larry and Marvin (Bonnie) Ollinger; a sister, Maribeth Duffy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her in-laws, Eugene and Catherine Childers; her sister, Jeannette Eltzroth; brothers Jim and Richard Ollinger; a grandson, William Elliott; brothers-in-law Lester Duffy and Ken Eltzroth; and sisters-in-law Elva and Pat Ollinger. Jan was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where she was a cantor and sang in the choir. She had worked in the Deli Department of the former Big Bear Store for 17 years, then as a travel agent for Shawnee Travel. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, traveling with Terry and their Western Avenue McDonald's coffee crew. The family would like to thank Jina and Angie from the Cancer / Oncology Department and the Palliative Care providers. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Peter, 285 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601; CHA Animal Shelter, 3765 Corporate Dr., Columbus, OH 43231; or the charity of your choice. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
