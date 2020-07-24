Essential reporting in volatile times.

JARED RUSSELL PURDEE, 24, of South Point, Ohio, son of Willie and Angie Purdee, died July 19 in Schaumburg, Ill. He was formerly a cardiovascular ICU nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, and recently took a travel nursing assignment in Chicago. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 25 at Central Christian Church, Ironton; burial will be in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 24 at the church. A nursing scholarship has been established for practical nursing students at Collins Career and Technical Center School of Nursing. Gifts may be made to the Jared Purdee Memorial Nursing Scholarship at any City National Bank location or mailed to 224 Park Ave., South Point, OH 45680. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

