JARROD MICHAEL BROWNING, 45 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 30, 1977, in Logan, W.Va., to Barry and Kathy Ferrell Browning. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Allen Browning, maternal grandfather Hassel Ferrell. He is survived by his parents; paternal grandmother Blanche Browning; maternal grandmother Doris Ferrell; uncles and aunts Jack and Lynn Justice, Rick and Frieda Browning, Eric Browning, Kyle and Patty Workman, Hassel and Ruby Ferrell; numerous cousins including special cousin Whitney Justice. Jarrod was a 1998 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Easter Seals. There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens at Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you