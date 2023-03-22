JEFFERSON DAVIS ESTEP, 86 of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Virginia Pernestti Estep, died March 17 in Ashland Community Hospice. He went on to work at Ironton Iron, National Mines, and was a barber by trade. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on March 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. Burial will follow in Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

