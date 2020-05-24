JEFFERY ALLEN PENWELL, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Nina Penwell, died May 21 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family funeral service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- CHARLES DAVID PERRY
- Juvenile dies after being shot Wednesday in Huntington
- GLENN RANDALL ADKINS
- Huntington East Middle teacher sews, donates over 1,600 face masks to facilities in need
- St. Mary’s Medical Center to acquire HIMG
- CAROLYN MARIE NEWTON
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Smolder joins Cabell Midland football staff
- CARLEN MERRITT
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Class of 2020 parade
- Photos: Southside Elementary celebrates last day of school
- Photos: Candlelight vigil for Tayla Johnson
- Photos: Covenant School mobile kindergarten graduations
- Photos: Huntington Middle School 8th Grade Parade Celebration
- Photos: Former Herd, NFL player Legursky lends hand to United Way
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Cabell Midland "Final Drive-Through"
- Photos: Salvation Army fish fry