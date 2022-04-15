JEFFERY CARL NEAL, 59, of Summitville, Ind., formerly of Ironton, husband of Emily Jones Neal, died April 10 in Traverse City, Mich. He retired from Circle B. Local 120 Union. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

