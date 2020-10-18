Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JEFFERY SCOTT BAILEY, 64, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his cabin in the mountains of Bergoo, W.Va. He was born March 9, 1956, in Cabell County, W.Va., to the late James Chester and Iris Jean Bailey. Jeff was an avid sportsman, whose love of the outdoors was surpassed only by his devotion to his family and friends. He is survived by the love of his life, Kimberly Gibson, his companion and partner; his stepchildren, Amanda and Hunter Gibson; sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Robert Raines; nephews, Ryan and Colter Raines; and lifelong friend, Bobby Turner. A memorial celebration of his life will be announced in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Webster County Community Fund: BAF/WCCF, PO Box 11, Webster Springs, WV 26288. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.