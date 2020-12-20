JEFFREY BRYAN GALLOWAY, 56, Lanexa, VA, passed away on December 7, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was cremated on December 14, 2020, and will be taken back to Proctorville, Ohio, to be laid to rest with his father, Thomas Owen, and brother, Patrick, in the Rome Proctorville Cemetery. Jeff was born in Huntington, WV, to Thomas Owen Galloway and Peggy Jane Mayenschein on June 19, 1964. He enlisted in the US Navy as an Electronics Technician and served for 12 years. He married Lisa Marie Wasielewski in 1990 in Hawaii, where their daughter, Kristy, was born in 1993. He was employed with General Atomics as an Avionics Technician for 11 years. Jeff traveled around the world during his Naval and civilian deployments. He loved spending time outdoors fishing, gardening and having get-togethers (which usually involved huge bonfires and Jell-O shots). He also liked watching college football, THE Ohio State Buckeyes and Marshall University Thundering Herd. Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Owen Galloway, brother, Patrick Galloway, and nephew, Gary Thomas Galloway. Jeff is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa Marie; daughter, Kristy Nicole (Christopher); mother, Peggy; brothers, Rick (Lisa Michelle), Randall (Carlenea); sisters, Tammy and Christina; nephews, Bradley, Garrett and Kyle; and nieces, Kimberly (Wade), Hope, Victoria, Haydyn and Faith. Rest in peace, Jeff. You always put everyone else first. Life is not fair. I am sorry I could not take your pain away and you had to suffer the way you did. Thank you for a wonderful 30 years. I would not be who I am today without your love and support. Love You Always, Lisa. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
