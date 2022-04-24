JEFFREY MARTIN LYON, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born on January 15, 1956, in Huntington, to the late Donald and Genevieve Lyon. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was retired from Alcon Laboratories and was a member New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Darla Lyon; one brother, David (Kathy) Lyon; one sister, Carol (Edward) Hayner; two daughters, Megan (Boyd) Adams and Molly Lyon; granddaughter, Heidi Adams; and good friends, Rusty and Mary Jeter and Buddy Whitt. Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

