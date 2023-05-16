JENNIE LYNN, 64, of Wayne, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of Buford Shepard, died May 11 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She retired from Tri-State Transit Authority. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. May 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

