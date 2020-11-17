JENNIFER R. ROWSEY SHORT, 40, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Jenny was born February 27, 1980, to Ron and Rosa Rowsey of Proctorville, Ohio. Jenny was a 1998 honors graduate of Symmes Valley High School and a 2005 graduate of Marshall University, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was a member of Real Life Ministries and was an active member in her recovery community. In addition to her parents, Jenny is survived by her three children, Joshua, Sophia and Zayne Short, whom she loved with all her heart; her big brother, Jay; nieces, R.E.Ana and Addy; nephew, Mason; stepdaughter, Courtney Melvin; numerous friends and family; and best lifelong friend, Donna Reynolds; who all will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick; grandmother, Anna Burns; and grandfather, Willard Rowsey. Jenny loved her family. She was the epitome of a daddy’s girl; she was her mother’s world and was her brother’s biggest fan. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Justin Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery, Getaway, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

