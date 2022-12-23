JENNY SUE ECKHART, 73 of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Michael Eckhart, died Dec. 21 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Honoring her wishes, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
