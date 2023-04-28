Jerald Lyle Huston
JERALD LYLE HUSTON, 78 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was a Vietnam veteran. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jerri; son Michael C. Huston of Cincinnati, Ohio and granddaughter Rowan Huston of Cincinnati, Ohio. Jerald was born October 22, 1944, in Vinton County, Ohio to the late Marvin J. and Bessie McGlaughlin Huston. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Bruce Huston. He is also survived by sister Sharon Schoonover; brothers Keith Huston and Steven (Becky) Huston and sister-in-law Mary Huston. He was a 1962 graduate of Wilton High School in Wilkesville, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. As he requested, a graveside service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Bean Hill Cemetery in Vinton County, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

