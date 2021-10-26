JEREMY JAY JESSUP, 40, of South Point, Ohio, went to join his grandmother and grandfather Wren and grandmother and grandfather Jessup and uncle in Heaven on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was a tow truck driver and worked for Reyburn’s and Cogan Towing. Jeremy was the kind of person who never met a stranger. Jeremy was born February 5, 1981, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Thomas Jay Jessup and Terri Lee Wren Rutherford. In addition to his parents he is survived by his children, Jayden, Braxton, Aubrey and Raelynn Jessup; his fiancée, Michelle Kitchen; one sister, Shannon Kemble; his niece, Maggie Kemble; and special friends, Jacob Craig and Kenny Cogan, Kaleigh Kitchen, Kassi and Katelynn Wood. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com

