JERI ANNE CRABTREE, 59 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on February 21, 2023. Jeri was born January 1, 1964, in Ashland, Ky., the daughter of the late Gloria Anne Lynd Crabtree and Rex Gerald Crabtree. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Sean Thornburgh.
Jeri graduated from South Point High School, Huntington Junior College of Business, and retired from the Internal Revenue Service.
She is survived by two sons, Darren (Dae) Meara of South Point, Ohio, and David (Chelsie) Thornburgh of Westmoreland, Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Dian (Trudy) Hall of Proctorville, Ohio, and Jan (Jeff) Markins of Chillicothe, Ohio; one brother, Anthony (Jenny) Crabtree of South Point, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kisean Elswick, Jeffrey, Braxton and Lucas Thornburgh, Khali-Ana Wiley, and Mia Thornburgh; and Shane Crislip Jr. whom she treated like a son.
Private family services will be held. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
