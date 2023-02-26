Jeri Anne Crabtree
JERI ANNE CRABTREE, 59 of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on February 21, 2023. Jeri was born January 1, 1964, in Ashland, Ky., the daughter of the late Gloria Anne Lynd Crabtree and Rex Gerald Crabtree. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Sean Thornburgh.

Jeri graduated from South Point High School, Huntington Junior College of Business, and retired from the Internal Revenue Service.

