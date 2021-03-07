JERMON SCOTT JACKSON, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, died Feb. 26. He was employed by Google and previously JP Morgan Chase as a Senior Support Specialist and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services as an Auditor and a Case Manager. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. March 13 at Ironton Tanks Memorial Stadium. Private burial will take place 11 a.m. March 14 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.