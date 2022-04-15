JERRY DALE LYONS, 75, of South Point, Ohio, father of Keith Eric Lyons, Jeri Ann Lyons Fuller and Russell Clyde Lyons, died April 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver for Yesterday Delivery Service. Funeral service will be at noon April 18 at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio. Entombment will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.wallaceffh.com.

