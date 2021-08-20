JERRY ERVIN HENSLEY JR., 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 15, 1961, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Joy Workman Hensley Trosper (Carl) of Chesapeake, Ohio, and the late Jerry Ervin Hensley Sr. Jerry was retired from Alcon and was active in the community of Chesapeake. He loved helping people and gave the last 21 years of his life to witnessing and leading others to Christ. He was a devoted member of Christ Temple Church in Huntington and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Lura Beth Hensley of Chesapeake, Ohio; five children, Keisha Crookshank, Katina Johnson, Christopher Hensley, Brooke Hensley and Taylor Hensley; sisters, Carla Trosper Iannacci (Mike) of Charlotte, N.C., Kim Trosper Crossen (Kipp) of Ashland, Ohio; one brother, Gary David Hensley (Heather) of South Point, Ohio; special brother-in-law, Herb Jeff Williams (Nancy); special niece, Gillian Perry; special uncles, Larry Hensley and Jerry Workman (Debbie); nine grandchildren; and two nieces, Hannah Hensley and Haleigh Hensley; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Following the funeral ceremony, military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 139 Milton, W.Va. A private family burial will follow on Monday. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Christ Temple Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made in Jerry’s honor to Samaritan’s Purse. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
