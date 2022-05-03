JERRY (GERALD S.) GREENWOOD of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2022. He was born June 17, 1939, to Clyde and Lena Marie Clayton Greenwood in Wayne, Michigan, the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by siblings James Greenwood and Patricia Dobbs and is survived by Donald (Karen) Greenwood. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1960 with a B.S. in Forestry and from Ohio University with a Master of Public Administration degree in 1990. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 33 years and then became a timber consultant for another 10 years. His plans at an early age included becoming a hermit in the wild north, but these were blown to pieces when he saw a young girl walk across the campus. He married that girl, Phyllis Ann Beaty Greenwood, his partner in all things -- from fishing to raising four children -- for 62 years. He was active in his church, an ordained deacon, and a Gideon. He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Bill) Ferguson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Daniel (Lisa) Greenwood of St. Louis, Mo., Kyle (Karen) Greenwood of Denver, Colo., and Sarah (Bill) Thompson of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom gave him great joy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638. Funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, in Benton, Illinois, at Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1, Ironton, OH 45638, or First Baptist Church, Ironton, 304 S. 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in downtown attack
- JAMES DIRK BLEVINS
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- New York-based firm acquires industrial property in Huntington
- Panthers' boys basketball coach Davis resigns
- ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF
- Cabell County Commission objects to AEP rate increase request
- 9th Street Live outdoor music event returns for 2022 season
- Two graduate from drug court program Monday
- Marshall commencement serves as time of reflection
Collections
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Spring Commencement
- Photos: School of Medicine's 42nd Annual Graduation and Investiture Ceremony
- Photos: MU School of Nursing recognition ceremony
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year awards
- Photos: Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run
- Photos: Marshall University School of Pharmacy commencement ceremony
- Photos: Class of 2024 White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. St. Albans, softball
- Photos: Huntington Rotary Club honors Frank Hanshaw
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, baseball