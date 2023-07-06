JERRY LEE GALLOWAY, 77, of Crown City, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on the 4th of July 2023. Jerry deeply loved his family and friends. He worked hard as the patriarch of his family to instill Godly morals and values in his children and grandchildren. Jerry was the Pastor of Rockwood Baptist Church for 31 years. For his livelihood, Jerry was involved in many different businesses throughout the years. But his true passion was servitude towards the Lord where he served in a wide capacity of areas from pastoring his church, praying with the sick at hospitals, leading funeral services, officiating weddings, counseling to Christians and non-Christians, and being a witness of the Lord to everyone he came in contact with. Jerry saw much struggle in this life, but his allegiance and dedication never wavered, and he remained steadfast in his faith throughout his time here. He worked tirelessly towards the end to do whatever he could to further the Lord's Kingdom. He worked to the point he could no longer stand at the pulpit due to the pain of his joints but instead had to sit in a chair while he brought the word to his congregation. This simple gesture is a testament and reoccurring theme in his life where he put the work of Jesus even before himself. His race has run and now he can rest in eternal peace with our Lord and Savior. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ancel "Bus" and Nora Mae Galloway; his mother-in-law, Janice Sims; father-in law Lewis Sims; beloved sons, Michael D. Galloway and Matthew D. Galloway; nephew Gary Galloway and brother-in-law Jimmie Ramey. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Lee Galloway; brother Norman (Judy) Galloway; children Tommy Galloway, Marcia (Dave) Huff, Shanna (Dana) Cornell; daughter-in-law Kelli Galloway; sister-in-law Connie Ramey; grandchildren Aaron (Alexis) Fields, Seth Galloway (Samantha Morrison and her children Piper and Paisleigh), Zack (LeeAnn) Huff, Whitney (Josh) Locey, Jonah Galloway (Makayla Clark), Rylee Galloway (Jared Stapleton), Baylee Cornell (Brennen West), Addyson Cornell, Sophie Cornell; great-grandchildren Adrianne Workman, Zander Huff, Natalie Fields, Macyn, Cameron and Ashton Galloway; nephews Larry (Debbie) Galloway, Dwight (Michelle) Galloway and their family; and a host of other friends, family and his precious church family at Rockwood Baptist Church. There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
