Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JERRY LEE NOBLE, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home. He was born June 24, 1943, in Huntington, son of the late Harlan and Bertha Bell Evicks Noble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Jerry Matthew Noble; son, Willard Noble; and a brother, Harlan “Bud” Noble. He is survived by his wife, Paula Ann Duncan Noble; daughters, Cheri Sewell (Tim) of South Point, Ohio, and Rachel Pemberton (Michael) of Proctorville, Ohio; two sons, Harlie Noble (Andrea) of North Carolina and Ernest Bonecutter Jr. (Heather) of Chesapeake, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; special grandson, Eli Jenkins; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Jane Noble of South Point, Ohio. He was a member of Lucinda Baptist Church and also attended Dickey Chapel. He retired from A.C.F. Industries. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Benjamin Allen and staff, Dr. Arvinder Bir and staff, PAC Denise Chambers, Hospice of Huntington Nurse Sybrenia Burton. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. Eddie Salmons and Pastor Donnie Massie officiating, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.