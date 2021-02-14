JERRY MAX HENDERSON, 77, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born August 18, 1943, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to the late Max Hobert and Flora Mae Hayes Henderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hobert Henderson; one sister, Marjorie McCoy; three brothers-in-law, Bill Rogers and Bill Blankenship and Buzz McCoy; and one sister-in-law, Lola Henderson. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Freeman Henderson; two sons, Timothy Ray Henderson and Paul (Chris) Henderson; one daughter, Dorothy Sue (Gary) Heffner; six grandchildren, Helen Grace Heffner McDonald, Ashley Nicole Heffner, Andrew Thomas Heffner, Emily Lauren Henderson, Ally Christyn Henderson and Paul Allen Henderson II; one great-grandson, Ian Patrick McDonald; one brother, Harold Henderson; and two sisters, Esther Jean Rogers and Janice Blankenship. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021, at Miller Cemetery, Miller, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

