JERRY RICHARD KEATON, 84, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Connie Riley Keaton, died June 16. He worked for Armco Steel as a machinist and crew chief. Steen Funeral home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. There are no immediate services planned, but the family is preparing for an upcoming memorial service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

