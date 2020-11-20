JERRY WAYNE POWERS, age 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born February 22, 1949, in Ashton, W.Va., to the late Woodrow and Betty Young Powers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Aubrey Powers, niece, Tammy Cumptan, and brother-in-law, Ralph Byrd. He is survived by the love of his life, Ellena Sue Burcham Powers, whom he married 52 years ago on October 12, 1968; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darin and Tammy Powers of Kent, Ohio, and Jay and Rebecca Powers of Milton, W.Va., and four grandchildren that he adored and was so proud of, Courtney, Madison, Brooke and AJ Powers; three brothers, Keith (Wanda) Powers and Larry “Pat” (Charlotte) Powers, both of West Milton, Ohio, and Bruce Powers of Huntington, W.Va.; four sisters, Barbara (Glenn) Hinkle of Centerburg, Ohio, Velma (Pete) Ransburgh of Columbus, Ohio, Judy (Ronnie) Dallis of Huntington, W.Va., and Gayle Byrd of Jacksonville, Fla.; his best friend, Bill Grim, whom he called “his brother from another mother;” and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved very much. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was nicknamed Smiley by his nurses because no matter how bad he felt, he was always smiling. He was always joking and wanted to make people laugh and be happy. He was a 1967 graduate of Huntington East High School. After high school he worked as an auto mechanic at several car dealerships in the Tri-State area. In 1978 he went to work at AEP’s Gavin Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio, and retired from there in 2010 after 32 years of service. He loved his old hot rods, going to car shows and hanging out with his car buddies at McDonald’s in Proctorville. He never met a stranger, and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Proctorville where he was involved in several ministries. He has attended New Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va., for the past few years. He had two doctors that were also his very good friends, Dr. Dewayne Tackett and Dr. Gerritt Kimmey. They have taken very good care of him for the past 20 years. We thank them so much. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black and Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
