On Friday, October 29, 2021, JESSICA ANNE SCHULLEK, of Chesapeake, Ohio, loving daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 42, following a battle with melanoma. Jessica was born on August 5, 1979, in Charleston, W.Va., to Frank and Judy Casto Schullek. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Marshall University and was pursuing her Master’s degree. For the last several years, Jessica served as a Pre-K teacher at Playmates Child Development Center in Ceredo, W.Va. Jessica had a fierce love for her friends and family and touched the hearts of everyone she met with her infectious smile and unique laugh. She treated her students as if they were her own children, her co-workers like family. She never hesitated to give a helping hand to those who needed it. When she wasn’t working or crafting, she loved to peruse the aisles of Target (or Home Goods or Hobby Lobby) with a Starbucks cup in hand. But most of all, she loved spending time with her other half, Jason Harris, and their dog, Auggie. Jessica was greeted in heaven by her grandparents, Arnold and Mary Boswell Casto, Frank and Helen Drobne Schullek, and uncle, David Casto. She is survived by Jason Harris, her parents, Frank and Judy Casto Schullek, siblings, Matthew Schullek, Jennifer Lawrence (husband John Lawrence, sons John Lawrence III and Justin), and Amanda Alverson (husband Craig Austin Alverson, children Macie, Graeme, Quinn), aunts, Mary Ellen (David) Ray, Janet (Dale) Mosti, Bonnie Cassida, the Harris Family (Melissa, Heather and Brent), and numerous cousins and friends. There will be no service; the family plans to memorialize Jessica in a private gathering. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
