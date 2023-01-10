JESSICA LEA MOORE WALLACE, 45 of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of David Wallace, died Jan. 8 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a Registered Nurse for The Ohio State University Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Russell, 901 Ashland Dr., Russell, KY 41169 to the missionary group Golden Girls or Amy for Africa. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you