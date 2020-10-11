Essential reporting in volatile times.

JEWELL DEANNA CHAMBERS, 82, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel with Pastor Timothy Porter. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. She was born on April 13, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of the late James and Nannie Marcum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Marcum. She was a retired custodian with Burlington Elementary School. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Renee (William) Sword of Chesapeake, Ohio; sons and daughters-in-law, William (Anita) Chambers of Chesapeake, Ohio, and David (Tammy) Chambers of South Point, Ohio; five grandchildren, Debra Smith, Sam Frye, Josh (Christina) Frye, Amanda Frye and Haley (Stephen) Fairchild; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sister-in-law, Bernard Marcum and Harold (JoAnn) Marcum of North Manchester, Ind. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

