JILL ELAINE EDDY CREMEANS, 70 of Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul Jack and Genevieve Davies Eddy, died May 5 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was a retired I.T. Specialist with Holzer Health, Gallipolis. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. May 12 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

