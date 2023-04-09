JIM RATCLIFF, 70, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born April 5, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Squire Junior Ratcliff and Betty Jo (Ervin) White; two brothers, Larry and Donald Ratcliff; and one sister, Sandy Powers. Jim, also known as Jungle Jim, was an avid drag racer. Jim is survived by two daughters, Janell Hunter and Shanell Murphy; five grandchildren; his life partner, Pamela Sheets; her two daughters, Joanna McKnight and Mary Ward; two grandsons; two great grandchildren; one brother, Gary Ratcliff; one sister, Lisa Francisco; siblings: Debbie, Paula, Sally and Ervin; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday ,April 11, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you