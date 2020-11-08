Essential reporting in volatile times.

JO ANN DANIELS, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Jo Ann was born February 24, 1937, the daughter of the late Loomis and Brilliant Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell C. Daniels; one brother, Carl Jones; and one sister, Atha (Sally) Bragg. She leaves behind her beloved four children, John Douglas (Ann) Booton, Darrell Scott Daniels, Marshall Allen (Kathy) Daniels and Sue Ann Daniels (Greg) Sparks; nine grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jason, Victoria, Kelly, Nick, Lauren, Gunner, Jared and Justin; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with Phil Bowman and Chris French officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

