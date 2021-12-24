JOAN ALIFF, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born June 12, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Aliff, and a sister, Marcella Hall. She is survived by two daughters, Marlayna Triplett and Renee Jones; two sons-in-law, Karl Jones and Bobby Triplett; two grandchildren, Aaron Triplett and Laura Jenkins (Jason); and three great-grandchildren, Piper, Jaxon and Jenson. She was a member of Central Freewill Baptist Church and retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio. A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you