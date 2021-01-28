JOAN JOY WILKES MASSEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Saint Lawrence and Cora Wilkes; her husband, James Massey; and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by five children, Jack (Becky) Estep, Jeff (Teresa) Massey, Jill Prather, Joe Massey and Judy (Ed) Davis; nine grandchildren, Jackie, Kerry, Lori, Jim, Sam, Jessica, Evan, Emma and Olivia; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a very special niece, Vivian Riddle. Those who knew Joan knew her as a fiercely loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Joan enjoyed her family, crossword puzzles, reading and Hallmark movies. She loved sweets and could always be found near the dessert table at any family gathering. Joan worked hard raising her family. She was a whiz at doing a lot with a little during her life. Joan was the last member of her generation of her family and the last original “Wilkes Girl.” She was sassy, independent and, most importantly, Joan was loved by her family. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private service will be held. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Joan’s Life to be held at a later date when we can all share memories and embrace with heartfelt hugs. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.