JOAN ROWE MASON, of Ironton, Ohio, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and teacher, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, following a long illness; she was 92.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joseph “Gordon” Mason Jr., in 2013; and their daughters, Sharon Bentley (Rick) in 2012 and Mary Beth Baker (Mark) in 2016.
Joan is survived by her youngest child, Joseph III “Joe;” in 2014, he moved in with her.
Joan’s parents were Evelyn and George Rowe, who raised their children in Pedro, Ohio, where her father owned a Sohio Gas Station. Joan was a 1947 graduate of Ironton High School.
Joan met the love of her life, Gordon, while attending Marshall University, and they were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1950. After having her three children, she went back to Marshall and obtained her teaching degree. She taught many years at Ironton High School (1965-1987), teaching typing, American History and bookkeeping. She was the sponsor of the National Honor Society and after school, on her own time, she would go into homes and tutor pregnant students. She retired early to care for her very sick daughter Sharon and her young granddaughter Mariah.
The pride and joy of Joan’s life were her three grandchildren, all who survive, Mariah Bentley Neirman (Matt) of Cincinnati, Joseph Gordon Mason IV of Cincinnati and Mary Page Mason of Columbus. She also lived to see her two great-grandchildren be born, Audry and Alexander Neirman, who are the children of Mariah and her husband, Matt.
She outlived all her siblings, sisters Georgine Hager and Hilda Davidson and brother Herschel “H.D.” Rowe.
Joan started attending the First Baptist Church when she was a small child and raised her children there. In later years, Joan and Gordon attended First United Methodist Church.
While Joan was still at home, she received tender, loving care from the following people: Diane White, Mary Ann Bryant, Susan Sanders, Tia Norman, Bobby Neiman and Harriett Potter (and all of her great home cooking). The last two years of Joan’s life she lived at Woodland Oaks in Ashland, Kentucky.
There will be a small, private family service at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 15, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s name to Harvest For The Hungry, 120 North 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638. To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ONEIDA BRUNELL SONGER, 95, of Huntington, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.