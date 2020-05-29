Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOANNE GESWEIN MCKNIGHT RAMBACHER, 94, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s and Memory Care, Russell, Ky. She was born October 23, 1925, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Cannon) Geswein. She was a 1944 graduate of Ironton St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Ironton, Ohio. She attended St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church of Ironton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, James B. (Bruce) McKnight on June 4, 2001, and Frederick “Gene” Rambacher on April 14, 2008; one brother, Dr. Gerard C. Geswein; three sisters, Evelyn Riley, Margaret Lutz and Agnes Baum; two sons, Brian and Dennis; one grandson, Matthew McKnight; and one great-grandson, CW Williams. Joanne is survived by three daughters, Dianne (Mike) McFann, Karen (Roger) Williams, both of Ironton, Ohio, and Denise (John) Carpenter of Port Orange, Fla.; five sons, Jim (Kathi) McKnight of Rock Hill, S.C., Greg (Cathy) McKnight of Trenton, Ohio, Jeff (Cathy) McKnight and Tim (Lisa) McKnight, both of Ironton, Ohio, and Chris (Khris) McKnight of Greensboro, Ga.; 26 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held at a later time pending finalization of service arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church or the Catholic schools of Ironton, Ohio.

