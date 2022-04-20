JOE WALLER, 68, of Coal Grove, Ohio, father of Tyler Waller of Coal Grove, died April 18 at home. He retired from OSCO Industries as a laborer and crane operator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Ice Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. April 23 at the funeral home.

