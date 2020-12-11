JOEL “DEE” BAISDEN JR., 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home in Chesapeake, Ohio. He was born on July 31, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joel “Dee” was an avid comic book collector. He also collected old TV shows and DVDs. He loved spending time at local flea markets and yard sales looking for the next best deal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Dee Baisden Sr. in 2012 and Brookie (Crum) Baisden in 2001. Joel is survived by one brother, Ferlin “Ray” (Kellie) Baisden; one sister, Robin (Carney) Layne; four nieces, three nephews, two great-nieces and three great-nephews. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

