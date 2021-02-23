JOHANNA KATHRINA SAWYERS of Auburn, Ind., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Dr. Sheila K.A. Merriman of Hawaii and Tennessee, died Feb. 18 in Auburn Village and Rehabilitation. There will be no funeral at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for some time after the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, IN 46797 or Cammack Children’s Center, 64 6th West Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, IN. www.pinningtonfh.com.

