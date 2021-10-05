JOHN BILLY RITTER, 48, of Ironton, husband of Debbie Smith Ritter, died Oct. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a courier for LabCorp. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at West Ironton Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to a GoFundMe for him would be appreciated. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

