JOHN CHARLES WHITE, 74, of Orange Park, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 30, 2022. He was born March 27, 1948, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Stanley and Martha Miller White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Julie Catherine White; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ernest B. Hall Sr. and Leona Pinkerman Hall; two brothers-in-law, Ernest B. Hall Jr. and Orlas O'Neil.
John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elaine Hall White; his son and daughter-in-law John Charles Jr. (Bernadette) White; one brother, George White (Lynda); two sisters-in-law, Clorinda Hall and Eileen O'Neil; nieces and nephews Mark (Sherry) White, Michael White, Ernie (Tara) Hall, Ericca (Ben) Workman, Evan (Jodi) Hall, Denise Hooks, Caroline (Matt) Schleider, and Earl Lake; grandnieces and nephews Dane, Emily, and Cali White, Tori, Lexi, Kali, and E.B. Hall, Madi and Maci Workman, Isla and Elora Hall, Katie Hooks, Ellie and A.J. Schleider, and Jordan Chapman; two great- grandnephews, Hunter and Jax.
John was a 1970 graduate of Michigan State, and he marched in the Marching Band. He was a retired Civil Engineer with CSX Railroad after 38 years. He was a member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM where he served as past Master and he was also the Secretary for many years. He was of Christian faith. John enjoyed golfing, working in his yard, and was an avid Michigan State fan that enjoyed playing his trombone when they scored a touchdown. John was loved so much by his family and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday September 3, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio by Pastor Brady Lipscomb. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday September 2, 2022, at the funeral home with Masonic services at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
