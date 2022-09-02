John Charles White
JOHN CHARLES WHITE, 74, of Orange Park, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 30, 2022. He was born March 27, 1948, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Stanley and Martha Miller White.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Julie Catherine White; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ernest B. Hall Sr. and Leona Pinkerman Hall; two brothers-in-law, Ernest B. Hall Jr. and Orlas O'Neil.

