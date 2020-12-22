JOHN CURTIS BOGGS, 86, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, husband of Loretta Boggs, died Dec. 18 at home. Private services are scheduled. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Ironton City Schools, attn. Patty Wade, 105 S 5th St., Ironton 45638. www.slackandwallace.com

