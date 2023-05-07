John D. Mauk
SYSTEM

JOHN D. MAUK of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, May 6, 2023. J.D. was born March 11, 1938, in Fayette County, West Virginia, a son of the late John Elmer and Thelma Loraine Mauk. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Donna Whitley Mauk; one caring and compassionate son, Scott Alan Mauk (Melanie); two special step-grandsons, Tyler and Cameron Brogan, all of Proctorville, Ohio; brothers-in-law Richard (Barbara) Whitley, Charles (Cathy) Whitley; Michael (Margie) Whitley; sister-in-law, Barbara Rogers, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

J.D. graduated from Fairland High School in 1956 and attended Belleville Junior College in Illinois. In 1961, he joined the United States Air Force and served as an operating room surgical technician through 1965. J.D. was a member of Finley United Methodist Church for 64 years where he was a lay leader, Sunday School teacher, MYF youth leader and served on various committees. He owned and operated Nationwide Insurance for 27 years and continued part time after retirement for another 17 years.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you