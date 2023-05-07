JOHN D. MAUK of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, May 6, 2023. J.D. was born March 11, 1938, in Fayette County, West Virginia, a son of the late John Elmer and Thelma Loraine Mauk. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Donna Whitley Mauk; one caring and compassionate son, Scott Alan Mauk (Melanie); two special step-grandsons, Tyler and Cameron Brogan, all of Proctorville, Ohio; brothers-in-law Richard (Barbara) Whitley, Charles (Cathy) Whitley; Michael (Margie) Whitley; sister-in-law, Barbara Rogers, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
J.D. graduated from Fairland High School in 1956 and attended Belleville Junior College in Illinois. In 1961, he joined the United States Air Force and served as an operating room surgical technician through 1965. J.D. was a member of Finley United Methodist Church for 64 years where he was a lay leader, Sunday School teacher, MYF youth leader and served on various committees. He owned and operated Nationwide Insurance for 27 years and continued part time after retirement for another 17 years.
J.D.'s pride and joy was serving the Lord through the Gideon Ministry. He served 41 years as a member of The Gideon International, a Christian organization distributing God's Word worldwide, and was honored to place Bibles in India, Mexico, Indonesia and all major cities in Ohio.
J.D. loved and supported his wife and son in all their endeavors. He was very proud of his son, Scott, always saying, "He never caused us a dime's worth of trouble." He loved his extended family as the brothers and sisters he never had. He enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states, but his most exciting trip was to Israel.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, with Dr. Kermit Taylor, Gary Cooper and Tim Webb officiating. Military rites by Proctorville VFW Post 6878, of which he was a member, will be observed. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Pallbearers will be Jack Estep, Jack Nelson, Jim Jack, Richard Whitley, Charles Whitley and Cameron Brogan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon International, P.O. Box 687, Proctorville, Ohio 45669. A very special thank you to Hospice of Huntington, W.Va., for the care and kindness they provided.
