JOHN D. WHITE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 6, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Pearl and Elsie Edwards White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne White, and two brothers, Chester and Samuel White. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cora Sue Spurlock White; daughter, Robin (Brian) Schrader; three grandchildren, Kyle, Riley and Jayla Schrader; and two brothers, Roy (Judy) White and Robert (Patricia) White. John retired from UPS after 27 years of service and was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or The Hospice House. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

