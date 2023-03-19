John David Doyle
JOHN DAVID DOYLE, 81 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Harmony at Southridge in Charleston, W.Va. He was born December 15, 1941, to the late John and Bernice Crawford Doyle. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Jean Doyle and a daughter, Alicia Doyle League. He is survived by his children, Johnny Doyle (Buffy), Kelly Doyle (Mark), Wes (Jujuan) Doyle; six grandchildren, Shadarra (Cliff) Welton, Heather (Chris) Frazier, Ricky League (Stacey Kowalski), Amanda League, Terrance Reeves, Jorden Doyle and several great-grandchildren. He was loved by so many and had a heart of gold. John worked as a machinist. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Gordon Simpson. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

