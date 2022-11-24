JOHN DAVID WITHROW, 59 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Cindy Withrow, died Nov. 17 at home. There will be a memorial service at noon on Nov. 26 at Altizer Baptist Church, 345 2nd St., Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Altizer Baptist Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
