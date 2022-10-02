JOHN EDMOND SPEARS, 69, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Christy Spears, died Sept. 30 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Main Street Baptist Church; graveside service at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. www.wallaceffh.com

