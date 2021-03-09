JOHN F. WAMSLEY, 81, of Bidwell, Ohio, widower of Joan Wamsley, died March 7 at home. He was a heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineers Local 18, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. March 11 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com

