JOHN FLOYD HART, 75, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, died May 8 at Thomas P. Perciak Family Residential Hospice in Strongsville, Ohio. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 14, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
